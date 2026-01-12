Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an Afghan immigrant who attempted to murder his sister nearly a decade ago for being a “bad Muslim girl.”

On January 1, ICE agents in Rochester, New York, arrested 39-year-old Waheed Allah Mohammad, who legally immigrated to the United States from Afghanistan in May 2004.

According to his conviction for attempted murder, in 2008, Mohammad tried to murder his then 19-year-old sister, whom he considered a “bad Muslim girl” for dressing immodestly and going to nightclubs, by repeatedly stabbing her.

The following year, Mohammad was convicted of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault and sentenced to 10 years in a New York prison as well as five years of supervised release.

“This criminal illegal alien tried to kill his own sister,” ICE Director Todd Lyons said in a statement:

A court convicted him of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, then sentenced him to 10 years in prison and five years of supervision. When we say ICE is arresting the ‘worst of the worst,’ this is exactly what we mean. We’re conducting targeted enforcement operations to arrest and remove convicted criminals like Mohammad who pose clear threats to their families, communities and states. [Emphasis added]

In April 2009, just months after he was convicted, Mohammad was placed into deportation proceedings, and in May 2012, a federal immigration judge ordered him deported from the United States.

Mohammad remains in ICE custody pending deportation.

