Kentucky Senate Republican candidate Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) said he is the candidate best suited to win in the midterm elections based on a poll that claimed President Donald Trump, who won the Bluegrass State by thirty points, is unpopular in the state.

Barr’s campaign has touted a survey by Public Policy Polling that he is, compared to the pro-Trump candidate Nate Morris and other candidates, best suited to beat Democrat frontrunner Charles Booker to replace the outgoing Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

However, there appears to be one problem with the poll the Barr campaign is using.

“The survey only gave the president a six-percentage-point, net-positive approval rating,” the New York Post wrote.

Andrew Surabian, a Republican strategist, wrote, “The “poll” that Amnesty Andy Barr is promoting is a fake internal poll from a leftwing Dem candidate that claims President Trump is only at a +6 approval rating in *Kentucky*… a state he won by 30 points. Does Barr really think President Trump is that unpopular? Pathetic.”

As some have raised eyebrows over polling, Barr has claimed to have the backing of over 100 members of Congress; however, many lawmakers have disputed this.

Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA), who is focused on his bid for governor of Iowa, said he is “not endorsing in the Kentucky Senate race.” Rep. Tony Wied (R-WI) did not endorse Barr either, and an adviser of his noted that the Barr campaign at first spelled his last name wrong.

In contrast to Barr, Morris has discussed his strong friendship with Vice President JD Vance, who encouraged him to run for the seat, and has been endorsed by late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, as well as by Sens. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Bernie Moreno (R-OH), two stalwart Trump allies.

Morris told Breitbart News reporter Katherine Hamilton McConnell “epitomizes the worst of government” and shows why the career politicians should be “thrown out of office.”