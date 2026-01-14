A U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President JD Vance’s protective detail has been placed on administrative leave and had his clearance suspended after undercover footage allegedly showed him sharing sensitive operational information with a person he believed was a romantic interest, according to the agency and multiple reports.

The Secret Service confirmed that an agent detailed to Vice President JD Vance has had his security clearance suspended and been removed from duty after undercover footage surfaced showing him leaking confidential security information. The agent, identified by James O’Keefe’s media organization as Tomas Escotto, is under internal investigation and has lost access to all agency systems and facilities during the inquiry.

The controversy erupted following the release of a 14-minute undercover video by independent journalist James O’Keefe, in which Escotto is purportedly shown revealing specifics about Vice President Vance’s protection. According to O’Keefe, the agent discussed “protective formations, shift schedules, travel plans, & real-time locations,” and in some cases shared information “days in advance.” Escotto is also seen sending images while aboard Air Force Two. O’Keefe said his organization coordinated with the agency before publication and agreed to redact certain sensitive details to prevent compromising the safety of the Vice President or national security operations.

WATCH — JD Vance: Network of Activists and Journalists Trying to Incite Violence Against Law Enforcement:

Escotto is said to have acknowledged that he had signed agreements barring the disclosure of classified or sensitive information but nonetheless relayed such details with someone he believed to be a casual romantic interest. He also reportedly expressed personal political views during these interactions, stating in the footage that he voted for Joe Biden and expressing opposition to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies. In the video, Escotto is quoted questioning ICE tactics, saying, “I don’t understand why they’re covering their face. I don’t agree with that at all … They’re deploying tactics that shouldn’t be deployed.”

In response to the incident, the U.S. Secret Service placed the agent on administrative leave, suspended his clearance, and revoked access to agency systems. Deputy Director Matthew Quinn reiterated the agency’s zero-tolerance policy for behavior that could compromise “the safety, privacy or trust of our protectees,” and ordered all personnel to retake anti-espionage training. Quinn emphasized the agency’s 160-year tradition of discretion and stated, “We have no tolerance for employees who fail to meet this standard.” The agency also apologized to Vice President Vance and his family, pledging to take “the necessary actions to ensure that a similar breach of standards does not occur again.” The Secret Service has not said if criminal charges may follow but confirmed the matter remains under investigation.

The disciplinary action against the agent comes shortly after a separate security incident involving Vice President Vance’s residence. Just days before the undercover video was released, 26-year-old William DeFoor was arrested after allegedly smashing windows with a hammer at Vice President Vance’s Cincinnati residence.

The vice president and his family were not present during the early morning incident. According to law enforcement sources cited by Breitbart News, DeFoor has a criminal record and history of mental illness and demanded to be called “Julia” during the arrest. He has previously been found incompetent to stand trial in unrelated cases, and court records show his mother was granted legal guardianship in October 2024 due to mental illness.

DeFoor’s father, a Cincinnati-based pediatric urologist and Harvard graduate, has donated to Democratic campaigns including those of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, according to federal records cited in multiple reports.