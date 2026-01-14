Watch Live: Hearing on the Investigation of the January 6 Pipe Bomber

The House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on January 6 holds a hearing to review the investigation into the 2021 RNC and DNC pipe bomber on Wednesday, January 14.

The FBI arrested suspect Brian Cole Jr. in December for allegedly planting explosives outside of the D.C. headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democrat National Committee in 2021.

Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that “This cold case languished for four years until Director Patel and Deputy Director Bongino came to the FBI,” and “There was no new tip, there was no new witness, just good, diligent police work and prosecutorial work,” after the arrest.