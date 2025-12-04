VIDEO: Suspect in January 2021 U.S. Capitol Pipe Bomb Case Arrested

A man accused of planting pipe bombs near the U.S. Capitol the day before the January 6, 2021, protests has been arrested in Virginia.

Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested the suspect early Thursday, Fox News reported, citing law enforcement sources. Fox said the suspect is Brian Cole, according to “two sources.”

The pipe bombs were placed near the Republican and Democrat National Committees’ headquarters over 16 hours before authorities located them.

A bomb squad detonated the pipe bomb found at the Republican National Committee (RNC), Breitbart News reported January 6, 2021. A suspicious package was also found at the Democrat National Committee’s offices.

“The report comes as supporters of President Trump stormed the United States Capitol to protest the Congressional electoral college vote to certify the 2020 presidential election results for President-elect Joe Biden,” the outlet added at the time.

Per NBC News, “The arrest marks a breakthrough in a case that has stymied investigators for nearly five years.”

As the investigation continued, the FBI “repeatedly asked the public for information that could lead to an arrest, including releasing in January additional video of the suspect planting one of the bombs,” NBC News noted. “The bureau has said the suspect is estimated to be about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was wearing Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a gold logo.”

Images show close-ups of the suspect’s attire:

The FBI also increased to $500,000 the reward for information leading to an arrest. In January 2025, the agency released video footage of the person suspected of placing the pipe bombs in D.C. The video shows the individual walking among buildings while carrying a bag. The person was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, a mask, and gloves:

Department of Justice officials are planning to hold a press conference regarding the arrest on Thursday, per the NBC report.