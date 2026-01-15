Communist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s “Renter Czar” Cea Weaver can be seen admitting on video that her goal is to force every American into public housing.

While the date of the video is unknown, the intent is clear. The racist Weaver sees rent control as a means to destabilize the housing market. When the government, rather than the market, decides how much a landlord can charge for rent, it decreases the value of the property.

We decided that fighting for rent control was a strategic and critical first step in the fight for full social housing… We decided that through a program like rent control, we are able to directly challenge the logic of unfettered profit in the real estate market. We are able to directly challenge housing as a wealth-building tool and, through regulation, strike a blow to the entire real estate industry at once. The beauty of rent stabilization and rent control is that it weakens the speculative value of the real estate asset. The value is no longer based on what the landlord is able to get, but rather it’s based on a state public board deciding how much rent is going up. And yes, that board is controlled by the real estate industry, and yes, there could be a better way to regulate it. But the idea is that we could weaken the entire industry at once through a strong rent control campaign, and that would strengthen our ability to fight for social housing.

I have been warning for years that the ultimate goal of Democrats is to find a way to herd us into their failed cities and force us to live in their cramped, dangerous, public housing high-rises. In fact, if you’ll pardon my shameless plug, when I looked into the future for my first and last novel, Borrowed Time, that’s precisely what I predicted – an American government that used fear and shame to herd us into urban areas and public housing where we are more easily controlled, especially through unbridled consumerism, the legalization of drugs, and the streets turned over to violent criminals.

The new Weaver video and the story in my book are not an accident or a coincidence. It’s been obvious for decades that if we allow leftists to gain that kind of power, that’s exactly where we are headed. Because of their already fascist tendencies and desire to hold on to their status, the wealthy are easily manipulated by the left. The poor are even easier to manipulate, especially through grievance. It’s the middle class that most threatens communists and Bolsheviks. Why? Because we are content. For the most part, we are happy and satisfied with our lives, especially in rural America, and just want to be left alone.

This is why fascists like Mamdani and his obviously unstable renter czar are so eager to seize property. Property ownership is the primary key to independence for the middle class. If you’re not wealthy, home ownership allows you to retire and live life on your own terms. If you don’t own a home, especially if you rent your home, you become an indentured servant to your landlord, and Cea Weaver wants your landlord to be the State.

If the State is your landlord, you must live by the State’s rules. That’s what Democrats want – you under their thumb and them in full control over your life.

Most every policy Democrats come up with – zoning, environmental, immigration, permitting – is deliberately designed to decrease housing and make life in rural areas more difficult. Seriously, read my book (preferably the hardcover because I make more money on that) where I lay it all out.

