Three Illegal Aliens Accused of Beating ICE Agent with Shovel in Minneapolis

A trio of illegal aliens, all released into the United States by the Biden administration, is accused of viciously beating an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent with a shovel in Minneapolis, Minnesota, yesterday evening.

Amid ongoing anti-ICE riots in Minnesota, ICE agents were conducting a targeted enforcement operation in Minneapolis against illegal alien Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis of Venezuela, who was previously convicted of driving without a license and arrested for providing a false name to a peace officer.

Sosa-Celis, who had been released from jail by Minnesota officials before ICE agents could take custody of him, first crossed the border in 2022 and was released into the U.S. interior by the Biden administration.

As ICE agents attempted to arrest Sosa-Celis, he allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed into a parked car before fleeing on foot.

An ICE agent ran after Sosa-Celis, and when he caught up to the illegal alien, Sosa-Celis allegedly began assaulting the agent. During the struggle, Venezuelan illegal aliens Alfredo Alejandro Ajorna and Gabriel Alejandro Hernandez-Ledezma ran to the scene and allegedly began beating the ICE agent with a shovel.

Sosa-Celis was able to get himself free, and after doing so, allegedly began beating the ICE agent with the shovel as well. This is when the ICE agent said he feared for his life and shot Sosa-Celis in his leg.

Sosa-Celis, Ajorna, and Hernandez-Ledezma ran to a nearby apartment complex, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials, and barricaded themselves inside.

The ICE agent is recovering from his injuries in the hospital, as is Sosa-Celis. The other two illegal aliens are now in ICE custody.

Ajorna first crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in May 2023 and was released into the nation’s interior before failing to show up to his immigration hearing. Ajorna has been issued a final deportation order by a federal immigration judge.

Hernandez-Ledezma first crossed the border in May 2023 and was similarly released into the U.S. interior. Under the direction of former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Hernandez-Ledezma was considered not a priority for arrest and deportation.

