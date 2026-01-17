Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) vowed that if elected to be the next governor of California, he would take away driver’s licenses from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

While speaking at an event by the Empowerment Congress, Swalwell was asked about his plan to “protect” people in the state from ICE agents, according to Mediaite.

Swalwell explained that he would “direct law enforcement” officials to use “every power to prosecute” ICE officials for “battery, false imprisonment, and murder,” according to the outlet.

“They’re gonna lose their immunity,” Swalwell said. “They’re not going to be able to drive, I will take your driver’s license. Good luck walking to work, a**holes.”

During an interview with MS NOW in December, Swalwell stated that if President Donald Trump was “going to send ICE agents to chase immigrants through the fields where they work,” he would “make sure that they take off their masks and show their faces, that they show their identification.”

“If they commit crimes that they’re going to be charged with crimes, if it’s falsely imprisoning people, if it’s kidnapping, if it’s assault battery, they’re going to be held accountable,” Swalwell added. “I also think if the governor has the ability to issue driver’s licenses to people in California, if you’re going to wear a mask and not identify yourself, you’re not going to be eligible to drive a vehicle in California.”

Breitbart News reported that during an appearance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live in November, Swalwell announced that he was “running to be the next governor of California” to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).