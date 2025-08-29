President Donald Trump said Thursday he may recommend holding a Republican National Convention prior to the midterm elections and said the party is poised to win.

Trump in a post on Truth Social touted how well the Republican Party is doing and said millions of people have joined the effort to Make America Great Again.

He wrote:

The Republican Party is doing really well. Millions of people have joined us in our quest to MAKE AMERICA, GREAT AGAIN. We won every aspect of the Presidential Election and, based on the great success we are having, are poised to WIN BIG IN THE MIDTERMS. We have raised far more money than the Democrats, and are having a great time fixing all of the Country Destroying mistakes made by the Biden Administration, and watching the USA heal and prosper. The results are incredible, a record pace!!! In that light, I am thinking of recommending a National Convention to the Republican Party, just prior to the Midterms. It has never been done before. STAY TUNED!!! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Fox News noted that GOP leadership is working to keep their hold on the House and Senate in 2026 while also stating that such a feat, in past years, has been a challenge for the party controlling the White House.

Meanwhile, leaders in the Democrat National Committee (DNC) have reportedly been thinking of holding their own convention prior to the midterm battle, the Fox article noted. In addition, the DNC has reportedly shelled out over $15 million to help pay off former Vice President Kamala Harris’ (D) presidential campaign expenses after she lost to Trump in 2024, according to Breitbart News.

The DNC recently held a summer meeting as it struggles to connect with voters, Breitbart News reported Monday: