Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett Melts Down, Screams ‘F— You’ at Supreme Court Over GOP‑Favored Maps

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D‑Texas, sounded off in a profanity‑filled rant after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block Texas’s new congressional redistricting maps. The redistricting plan is expected to hand Republicans as many as five additional House seats in 2026. Crockett, who switched from a congressional reelection bid in a district that was reshaped out from under her to run for the U.S. Senate, unloaded on the Court and accused President Donald Trump and the GOP of “rigging the system” ahead of the midterms.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel, Crockett claimed Republicans manipulated state legislatures and governors’ offices to tilt the playing field, Fox News reported. “Obviously, Trump is still doing his bidding with these state Houses and state Senates and governors’ mansions to try to rig the system,” she ranted. The congresswoman-turned-Senate candidate praised states she believes are resisting Trump’s efforts. “Kudos to Indiana for saying f— you. Kudos to California for saying we’re going to fight back.”

Crockett then turned her fire directly at the Supreme Court, which issued an order in December keeping Gov. Greg Abbott’s redrawn districts in place. “And f— you to the Supreme Court for what they did,” Crockett exclaimed. In an apparent reference to District Court Judge Jeffrey V. Brown, Crocket said, “Definitely kudos to the Trump justice who wrote the 160‑page opinion denouncing what took place in Texas.” Brown is a judge, not a justice.

Breitbart Texas legal analyst, attorney Lana Shadwick, wrote about Brown’s opinion in the case and the scathing dissent from fellow Republican-appointed Judge Jerry Edwin Smith.

Shadwick wrote:

In deciding to prevent Texas from using the 2025 Map, Judge Brown, a 2019 Trump appointee, opined, “Substantial evidence shows that Texas racially gerrymandered the 2025 Map.” His injunction temporarily blocked Republicans from expanding their congressional majority through redistricting and complicated President Trump’s efforts to secure a more substantial GOP House majority in the 2026 midterm elections. Brown concluded that race was the predominant factor in the drawing of these districts and that the map violated the Equal Protection Clause because race was used for partisan advantage. … Judge Smith blasted Brown, writing, “What’s the difference between God and a federal district judge? Answer: God doesn’t think he’s a federal judge. … Only this time, it isn’t funny.” The senior judge accused Brown of “the most outrageous conduct” he’s seen in nearly four decades on the bench. Judge Smith lambasted Brown for rushing to publish a 160-page injunction without allowing time to deliberate with the senior judge and diminishing the impact of any dissent by publishing only the majority opinion on the docket. “In summary, Judge Brown has issued a 160‑page opinion without giving me any reasonable opportunity to respond,” Smith explained. “Judge Brown was announcing that he would issue an opinion three days later—an opinion that I hadn’t even seen and might not be furnished before its issuance. That is unthinkable, but it occurred—and not accidentally.” “Judges in the majority don’t get to tell a dissenting judge or judges that they can’t participate,” the dissenting judge continued.

The Supreme Court’s decision leaves Texas’s new map intact for the 2026 elections — a map that not only strengthens Republican control but also pushes Crockett out of her current district. She launched a Senate bid shortly after the ruling. Then-candidate Colin Allred withdrew from the Democratic primary race for Senate and switched to a congressional race, Breitbart reported.

Democrats in other states are responding with their own aggressive redistricting maneuvers. California Gov. Gavin Newsom succeeded in passing a ballot initiative to carve out five new Democrat‑leaning seats, while Indiana’s GOP‑controlled Senate recently rejected a proposal that would have added two more Republican districts.

Crockett used the moment to revive her calls for sweeping changes to the judiciary, citing her work on the 2024 Court Reform Now Task Force. She pushed for term limits, court expansion, and other structural reforms. “I just feel like there are certain spots on the Supreme Court that were illegitimately gotten for sure,” she stated. “If we’re going to shore up our democracy, we have to first start by shoring up the checks and balances. And so, that starts with the Supreme Court.”

The SCOTUS case is styled: No. 25A608 — GREG ABBOTT, ET AL. v. LEAGUE OF UNITED LATIN AMERICAN CITIZENS, ET AL.

