Illegal Alien Accused of Selling Fentanyl Pills at Georgia Farmers Market

An illegal alien is accused of selling counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl at a farmers market in Forest Park, Georgia, federal prosecutors allege.

Late last week, illegal alien Luis Sanchez-Acevedo of Mexico appeared in federal court after having been charged with distributing fentanyl at a farmers market produce stand. Sanchez-Acevedo was arrested on January 16 at the produce stand.

According to federal prosecutors, Sanchez-Acevedo sold counterfeit “M-30” pills laced with fentanyl in September and October of last year at his produce stand at the Forest Park farmers market. Prosecutors say that Sanchez-Acevedo sold some 3,000 fentanyl pills during this period.

“Sanchez-Acevedo allegedly distributed deadly ‘tranq’ pills containing fentanyl and xylazine at a farmers market where he sold fruits and vegetables,” United States Attorney Theodore Hertzberg said in a statement. “Our community is a safer place now that this illegal alien and his lethal pills are off the streets.”

During his arrest, federal agents said they found about 1,000 fentanyl pills at Sanchez-Acevedo’s produce stand.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.