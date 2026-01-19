Minnesota: ICE Arrests Convicted Killers, Domestic Abusers, Drunk Drivers

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is continuing arrests across Minnesota thanks to Operation Metro Surge, recently nabbing illegal aliens convicted of murder, domestic abuse, and drunk driving, among other crimes.

“As our law enforcement are facing rampant violence against them, they arrested murderers, drug traffickers, and an illegal with 24 criminal convictions in Minneapolis yesterday,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Indeed, among those arrested by ICE agents is Hien Quoc Thai, an illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted of murder, as well as Brian Anjain, an illegal alien from the Marshall islands, who has 24 prior convictions for crimes such as assault causing bodily injury, domestic abuse, public nudity, theft, interference with official acts, public intoxication, and trespassing.

“These are the criminals Governor Walz and Mayor Frey are protecting,” McLaughlin said. “No American wants these criminals for neighbors.”

Other illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents in Minnesota include:

Pedro Lopez-Brito, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of assault with intent to inflict serious injury and possession of drugs and previously charged with aggravated battery. Yadrian Leyva Leyva, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of larceny, forgery, identity theft, possession of tools for forgery/counterfeiting, and transportation of tools for forgery/counterfeiting. Eddy Xol-Lares, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine while on board a vessel. Hugo Ricardo Vicente Che Ba, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala convicted of domestic violence. Luis Angel Marquez Leal, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of disorderly conduct and previously charged with possession of narcotics equipment, possession of a weapon, and possession of cocaine. Martinus Dawid Kunneke, a criminal illegal alien from South Africa convicted of violating a court-ordered restraining order and with previous charges including domestic violence, assault, possession of methamphetamine, and driving under the influence of liquor. Marlon Leiva-Orellana, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras convicted of property damage and three counts of driving under the influence of liquor and previously charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed gun, possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting a public officer. Jose Daniel Valdez Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of fraud. Lujan Alejandro Lazaro Ortega, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela convicted of violation of a court order and previously charged with assault. Ionut Pedro Dumitru, a criminal illegal alien from Romania charged with grand theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

DHS officials have revealed that some 2,500 illegal aliens, either with convictions or pending criminal charges, have been arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

DHS officials are also demanding that Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) turn nearly 1,400 illegal aliens, who have active detainers against them, over to ICE agents. Already, almost 500 illegal aliens have been released back onto the streets in Minnesota as state officials refuse to cooperate with ICE detainers.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.