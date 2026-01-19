Schweizer’s ‘The Invisible Coup’ Hits #1 on Amazon Day Before Release

A day ahead of its official release, Peter Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon rocketed to #1 on Amazon across all book categories and genres.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump hailed The Invisible Coup “a great new book” that is “both vitally important and very interesting.” Trump added: “BUY THIS BOOK!”

Publishing giant HarperCollins says that Breitbart News Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute (GAI) President Peter Schweizer is “the bestselling investigative journalist of our time,” and calls The Invisible Coup the culmination of “years of forensic fieldwork and a trove of confidential documents and intercepted communications.”

The book is said to contain dozens of revelations about how immigration has been weaponized against American security and elections. On Sunday, The Daily Mail published an advance scoop from The Invisible Coup reporting that China is engaged in a sophisticated birth tourism strategy aimed at creating a “Manchurian Generation” of more than one million U.S. citizens raised in communist China under CCP indoctrination who will be eligible to vote in American elections by 2030.

The political implications could prove seismic. Roughly 80,000 votes across a handful of states in 2016 determined the difference between a Donald Trump victory and a Hillary Clinton victory. In response to Schweizer’s reporting, Rep. Brad Knott (R-NC) said the revelation raises urgent questions, including: “Why would China NOT exploit open borders; and 2. Sloppy application of birthright citizenship; in order to 3. Control millions of ‘American citizens’ who remain loyal to China?”



On Sunday night, Mark Levin’s Life, Liberty and Levin featured Schweizer for the full hour to discuss The Invisible Coup. Like Trump, Levin endorsed the book, calling it, “a great book, a very important book” that is an “absolutely critical read” because it’s “prescient” and “timely.” He added: “This is gonna be the hottest book out there, and for damn good reason.”

Schweizer’s last four books—Blood Money, Red-Handed, Profiles in Corruption, and Secret Empires—were all #1 New York Times bestsellers.

The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon hits bookstores nationwide Tuesday, January 20, and is available now for pre-order.