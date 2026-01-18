Trump Endorses Peter Schweizer’s ‘Great New Book’ ‘The Invisible Coup’

President Donald Trump has endorsed investigative journalist and Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer’s new book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon.

The president issued his recommendation via his Truth Social account on Sunday.

“A GREAT NEW BOOK, by Number One Bestselling Author, Peter Schweizer, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, is out Tuesday,” he wrote.

“It is both vitally important and very interesting. Bad things have been happening to the U.S.A., and we must stop it, NOW! We will not let anyone ‘bring down the American Empire.’ BUY THIS BOOK!” he added.

As Breitbart News reported, Schweizer details in the book “how Chinese elites have exploited America’s birthright citizenship policies by engaging in a practice known as birth tourism, whereby Chinese mothers intentionally travel to the United States give birth on American soil so that their newborn children will automatically be granted U.S. citizenship”:

One of birth tourism’s biggest appeals is the chain migration that it triggers. “When such children turn twenty-one, they can also apply for resident status for both of their parents,” Schweizer explains. To demonstrate the extent of the practice, he uses the U.S. territory of Saipan in the Pacific as an example, writing that “[m]ore than 70 percent of the newborns in Saipan are PRC birth tourist parents who utilize the territory’s forty-five-day visa-free visitation rules and the ‘Covenant of the Northern Mariana Islands’ to guarantee that their children will have American citizenship.”

Peter Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon is published by HarperCollins and is available to purchase now.