House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) announced Tuesday that he has issued subpoenas to some of the most powerful political figures of the past three decades to testify in an investigation centered on the “horrific crimes perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein,” as described in the Committee’s press release.

Among those now under subpoena are:

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr (August 18)

Former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales (August 26)

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions (August 28)

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller (September 2)

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch (September 9)

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder (September 30)

Attorney General Merrick Garland (October 2)

Former FBI Director James Comey (October 7)

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (October 9)

Former President Bill Clinton (October 14)

The House Oversight Committee, through Chairman Comer, subpoenaed the Department of Justice (DOJ) for all records related to Jeffrey Epstein in accordance with a bipartisan vote by the Federal Law Enforcement Subcommittee on July 23. That vote included an amendment from Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) to expand the scope of the DOJ subpoena.

In a separate motion introduced by Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) and approved by voice vote, the subcommittee directed the chairman to compel testimony from Bill and Hillary Clinton, along with several former U.S. attorneys general and FBI directors. The move is part of the committee’s broader investigation into the federal government’s handling of the Epstein case and associated individuals, including Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime accomplice who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking of minors.

Bill Clinton’s documented interactions with Jeffrey Epstein include multiple flights aboard the now-infamous “Lolita Express,” according to his own 2024 memoir Citizen: My Life After the White House. In the book, Clinton acknowledged the flights but downplayed the relationship, writing, “I wish I had never met him.” Epstein also visited the White House at least 17 times in 1993, during Clinton’s first year in office.

As Breitbart News reported, the Department of Justice filed a motion in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York to unseal grand jury transcripts associated with Epstein’s indictment, pending court approval. The move, made at the direction of the attorney general, comes amid mounting congressional scrutiny of DOJ leadership past and present, including former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller, both of whom have now been subpoenaed to testify before the House Oversight Committee.

During an exchange with reporters on July 25, President Trump criticized the media for focusing on accusations against him while, in his view, ignoring former President Clinton’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

“You ought to be speaking about Bill Clinton, who went to the island 28 times,” Trump said. “I never went to the island.”

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow recently told Newsmax that the American people are hungry for justice and accountability. “It feels like there’s finally a new energy, particularly with this new Trump cabinet, to try to actually make some of this stuff happen,” Marlow stated.