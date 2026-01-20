Second lady Usha Vance revealed Tuesday that she is expecting the couple’s fourth child, a son, who is due in late July, marking a historic first for the office she holds.

Usha Vance made the announcement alongside her husband, Vice President J.D. Vance, in a post published on X. The message reads in full:

We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.

During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children.

— J.D. Vance

— Usha Vance”

While births among spouses of U.S. presidents and vice presidents are rare, Usha Vance’s pregnancy stands out as unprecedented. Historical records show that while two first ladies have given birth while their husbands were in office—Frances Folsom Cleveland, in 1893 and 1895, and Jacqueline Kennedy, in 1963—there is no widely documented instance of a second lady giving birth during a vice-presidential term.

The Vances, married since 2014, are already parents to three children: Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. This new addition will mark their third son.

Usha Vance, a Yale Law graduate and former clerk to Chief Justice John Roberts and then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh, has taken on a variety of responsibilities as second lady. In December 2025, she joined Melania Trump and Red Cross organizers to assemble care packages for deployed U.S. troops and sign Christmas cards. In April 2025, she traveled to India with Vice President Vance, their three children, and senior officials from the Pentagon and State Department—a visit that highlighted her background as the daughter of Indian immigrants and a practicing Hindu. The previous month, in March 2025, she visited Greenland as part of President Donald Trump’s continued push to increase U.S. involvement in the Arctic region.

Her announcement today adds to a growing trend among women in the Trump-Vance administration who are publicly sharing significant family milestones. Just weeks ago, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also shared she is expecting her second child in May 2026, becoming the first known pregnant press secretary in U.S. history.