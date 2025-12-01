Melania Trump Delivers Remarks Ahead of Putting Together Care Packages for Troops

First Lady Melania Trump delivered remarks at Joint Base Andrews ahead of putting together care packages Monday for deployed troops, lauding the bravery of U.S. service members and their families.

“It is an honor to begin this holiday season with all of you. Twelve days ago, I visited MCAS New River and Camp Lejeune to spend time with our brave Marines, military, connected students and their families,” the first lady began.

She continued, lauding them for their bravery and ability to experience life with the person they love far away and reminding them all — those who serve and their loved ones — that their voices matter:

Today, we are surrounded by people whose strength is often quiet but always powerful. We speak regularly of the bravery of our service members, and we should, but we must also illuminate the bravery of those who walk beside them – the spouses who carry the weight of family life on top of their own. And yet, through every transition, every deployment, every homecoming, you continue to show grace, determination and unbreakable spirit. You keep life steady for your children. You manage homes, careers, finances and schedules, all while giving comfort to your family. You carry this extra responsibility because you love someone who has sworn to serve. Today, we are here with the American Red Cross, which has stood beside military families for generations.

Second Lady Usha Vance also delivered remarks.

“As we enter the holiday season, may we be reminded of our shared responsibility for our communities, our neighbors, and our nation — and may we continue to lift up those who serve and sacrifice for our country,” she said in part.

Videos show both Trump and Vance working with Red Cross organizers to assemble the packages for the troops as well as sign Christmas cards.

This comes as the White House kicks into holiday mode. The first lady also released a video on Monday showcasing this year’s White House Christmas decor with the theme “Home Is Where the Heart Is,” describing it as “AMERICA’S CHRISTMAS.”