Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Announces Baby Girl on the Way

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared on Friday that she and her husband are expecting their second child, a daughter, due next May.

The announcement was made in a personal Instagram post, where Leavitt wrote: “The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for – a baby girl coming in May 2026. My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother.”

Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, are already parents to their one-year-old son, Nicholas Robert ‘Niko’ Riccio, who was born in July 2024.

In her message, Leavitt expressed deep gratitude for her role as a mother, writing: “My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth.” She also thanked key figures in the administration, stating: “I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House. 2026 is going to be a great year and I am so excited to be a girl mom!”

A senior White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital that Leavitt will remain in her current role. With this pregnancy, Leavitt is set to become the first pregnant press secretary in U.S. history.