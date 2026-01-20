In President Donald Trump’s first year of his second term, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested some 7,000 illegal alien gang members across the United States — including several convicted killers and assailants.

As the Trump administration marks its first year, ICE officials say thousands of gang members, most with criminal rap sheets, have been taken off American streets thanks to the agency.

“In President Trump’s first year in office, ICE arrested 7,000 gang members,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

When we say we are targeting the worst of the worst, this is exactly what we mean. Many of these were let in by Joe Biden and should have never been in this country. These vicious criminals murdered, assaulted, robbed, and terrorized innocent Americans for sport. But under President Trump’s and Secretary Noem’s leadership, ICE is turbocharged to arrest even more gang members and make America safe again. [Emphasis added]

Among those gang members arrested by ICE this past year is Vicente Paul Carreno-Aular of Venezuela, who is an active Tren de Aragua gang member. Carreno-Aular, who was released into the U.S. by the Biden administration in 2022, has been arrested for murder, assault, cruelty towards children, domestic violence, and damaging property.

Carreno-Aular was deported by the Trump administration in September of last year.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested Kevin Elenilson Avalos Diaz of El Salvador, a known MS-13 gang associate. Diaz was previously convicted of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and kidnapping, and had been arrested for arson, battery, armed carjacking, and assault.

Diaz first crossed the southern border in 2016 and was released into the U.S. interior by the Obama administration.

Nester Fabian Londono, an illegal alien from Colombia and associate of the Latin Kings gang, was also arrested by ICE agents in the last year. Londono had been convicted of murder, voluntary manslaughter, smuggling heroin, and drunk driving.

Londono was deported from the United States in 2011 but re-crossed the border as an unknown got-away at a later date.

Other gang members arrested by ICE agents in the first year of Trump’s second term include:

Carlos Yuniol Pimentel-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic and known associate of the Trinitarios gang, previously convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon, and arrested for homicide, drug trafficking, and selling heroin. He was removed in 2023 and subsequently entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown date and time. ICE arrested him on March 21, 2025.

Juan Antonio Jaimes-Lazaro, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and member of the Mexican Mafia. This monster was previously convicted of homicide, battery, aggravated assault with a weapon, and smuggling contraband into a prison. ICE arrested him on August 12, 2025.

Yony Ledesma-Pedrazza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and Nortenos gang member. His criminal history includes homicide, burglary, aggravated assault, and robbery. ICE arrested him on January 14, 2026.

Thanh Phuc Luong, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam and Asian Boys gang member, who was convicted of assault, carrying a concealed weapon, probation violation, and running an illegal gambling business. Luong was also arrested for homicide and possessing amphetamine. ICE arrested him on August 10, 2025, and removed him on November 24, 2025.

Sy Reouth, a criminal illegal alien from Cambodia and a Crips gang member, who was convicted of homicide, robbery, and battery. He was RELEASED into the U.S. by the Biden administration. ICE arrested him on March 4, 2025, and removed him on April 2, 2025.

Raul Maceda Dominguez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba and a Bloods gang member, who was convicted of multiple homicides and burglary. ICE arrested him on October 27, 2025, and removed him on January 6, 2026.

For comparison, in former President Joe Biden’s last year in office, ICE agents arrested just about 4,500 illegal alien gang members across the United States.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.