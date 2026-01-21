An illegal alien is accused of killing 20-year-old Fletcher Harris and his girlfriend, 19-year-old Skylar Provenza, in a drunk driving crash in Rowan County, North Carolina.

Juan Alvarado Aguilar, an illegal alien who is subject to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer, has been arrested and charged in Rowan County with two counts of felony death by a vehicle and one count of drunk driving.

Aguilar, according to police, was driving a truck when he crossed lanes and hit Harris, who was driving, and Provenza, who was sitting in the front passenger seat — killing them both at the scene of the crash.

Harris, a student at Catawba College, was a rising star soccer player and was a double major in biology and environmental studies. Harris was continuously on the Presidential Honor Roll and Dean’s List.

Provenza’s obituary describes her as a “natural born leader” who “was beauty wrapped in kindness, laughter, with a spirit that felt like sunshine.” Provenza and Harris, the obituary reads, were undoubtedly “soulmates.”

“She embodied beauty and simplicity. She loved all kinds of music, and being present with the people who meant the most to her,” Provenza obituary states. “Being immersed in nature was one of her favorite experiences, and through her boyfriend, Fletcher, she grew a love for hiking. From the moment she met Fletcher, it was evident they were soulmates. Their love grew deeper daily, they spent their last moments together, and now continue their journey eternally.”

Prosecutors in the case say Aguilar had prior run-ins with the law, but was not turned over to ICE agents. Aguilar had two previous failures to appear in court and a previous drunk driving charge.

Aguilar is being held on a $5 million bond at the Rowan County Jail.

