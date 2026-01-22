Nolte: Democrats Vote to Hold Clintons in Contempt over Epstein Subpoena

In a delicious turn of events, House Democrats have voted with Republicans to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress over the Jeffrey Epstein saga.

Democrats opened this box, and now Democrats can suck on it.

“Nine Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee voted with Republicans Wednesday to recommend holding former President Bill Clinton in contempt of Congress,” writes an obviously heartbroken, far-left Politico.

The contempt charge is for “defying a subpoena to testify as part of the panel’s investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.”

Three Democrats on the committee also voted to hold two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton in contempt for defying a subpoena.

Now that both contempt charges have passed the committee, the next step is to give the full House a vote. If a majority of the House backs the contempt charge, which it almost certainly will, the issue will then be turned over to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution, which could mean prison for Bill and Hill.

Tee hee.

Former Trump officials Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro both went to prison for ignoring a congressional subpoena.

And now…

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton have defied a bipartisan subpoena that ordered them to appear before the House Oversight Committee this week and testify about their knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein.

So, what we have here is a perfect example of Democrats getting what they wished—getting it good and getting it hard.

It was Democrats who set the precedent of criminally charging those who defy a congressional subpoena. And it was Democrats who stupidly pushed the Jeffrey Epstein scandal onto the front burner last year.

Why in the world Democrats believed the Epstein Saga could hurt President Trump has never made sense to me. The Biden White House and its corrupt Justice Department had the so-called Epstein Files for four years. Had there been anything in them incriminating about Trump—hell, had there been anything merely embarrassing, it surely would’ve been leaked or resulted in charges.

When it comes to Trump and Epstein, there is no there there.

Bill Clinton’s connections to Epstein, however, are very real and, at best, embarrassing. And now, after getting caught in their own trap, Democrats found they had no choice but to launch Bill and Hillary on a trail that could lead to real prison time because it was the 1) stupid Democrats who all of a sudden demanded full transparency over the Epstein issue, and it was the 2) stupid Democrats who set the criminal contempt precedent.

Best of all, the corrupt media will have a difficult time defending the Clintons, especially when the vote to recommend criminal charges is … wait for it, wait for it … bipartisan. Testifying before the House might have been embarrassing, even humiliating, but the Clintons have no legal place to hide for defying their respective subpoena—and with Democrats agreeing on the record that they are in contempt, there’s also no political place to hide.

Further, as Hot Air’s Ed Morrissey points out, “At this point, though, the Clintons know they are political corpses.” Yep. Neither Clinton is a benefit to the Party anymore. In fact, I think most Democrats see them as legal and moral anchors on the Party. If anyone runs the Party, it’s Barry Obama, and he’s no fan of either Clinton.

This will be fascinating to see unfold. As someone who has watched the Clintons get away with so much over the past four decades, even a symbolic night in prison would be, as Morrissey points out, “justice delayed, but justice nonetheless.”

And I think there’s a very good possibility that could happen. The other possible outcome would see them reverse course and testify. Either way… Glorious.

Man, I sure wish Rush Limbaugh was around to see this.

