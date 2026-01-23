Fletcher Harris, a 20-year-old college soccer player, and his girlfriend, 19-year-old Skylar Provenza, would still be alive today if not for illegal immigration, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem says.

Juan Alvarado Aguilar, an illegal alien who is subject to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer, has been arrested and charged in Rowan County with two counts of felony death by a vehicle and one count of drunk driving.

Aguilar, according to police, was driving a truck when he crossed lanes and hit Harris, who was driving, and Provenza, who was sitting in the front passenger seat — killing them both at the scene of the crash.

In a statement to Breitbart News, Noem said Aguilar should never have been in the United States, as his temporary work visa, issued in March 2020, expired sometime later, but he did not depart as required.

“Fletcher and Skylar had their whole lives ahead of them. They would still be with us today if not for Juan Alvarado-Aguilar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who chose to reckleslly drive drunk on our roads,” Noem said in a statement.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, dangerous foreign criminals with no right to be in the U.S. are being arrested and removed daily,” Noem said. “ICE has lodged an arrest detainer with the Rowan County Jail to ensure this criminal is not allowed back into our communities and is removed from the U.S. once and for all.”

ICE has since lodged a detainer against Aguilar, seeking custody of him should he be released from Rowan County Jail at any time.

Harris, a student at Catawba College, was a rising star soccer player and was a double major in biology and environmental studies. Harris was continuously on the Presidential Honor Roll and Dean’s List.

Provenza’s obituary describes her as a “natural born leader” who “was beauty wrapped in kindness, laughter, with a spirit that felt like sunshine.” Provenza and Harris, the obituary reads, were undoubtedly “soulmates.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.