Ian Andre Roberts, the illegal alien who served as the Des Moines, Iowa, Public Schools superintendent, has pleaded guilty to federal charges that accused him of making false statements to gain employment in the United States and illegally possessing a firearm.

As Breitbart News reported, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Roberts in September 2025 as he had a final deportation order from a federal immigration judge that was issued in May 2024. When Roberts was arrested, agents found $3,000 in cash in his government-issued vehicle along with a hunting knife and a loaded handgun.

At the time of his arrest, Roberts was serving as the school superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools after being chosen by the school board in July 2023. The school board, at the time, praised Roberts for being “passionate about instructional excellence, diversity, equity, inclusion, and innovation in education.”

Subsequently, federal prosecutors charged Roberts with making false statements to gain employment and for being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm — both of which he has pleaded guilty to.

The Department of Justice writes:

According to public court documents, Roberts falsely stated that he was a United States citizen on employment paperwork related to his position at the Des Moines Public Schools in June 2023. Roberts was not and has never been a United States citizen. On September 26, 2025, Roberts knowingly possessed a loaded Glock pistol in his vehicle while knowing that he was unlawfully present in the United States. On the same day, Roberts also possessed three additional firearms at his residence, including a loaded pistol, a loaded rifle, and a shotgun. [Emphasis added]

Roberts will be sentenced on May 26 of this year and is facing up to 20 years in federal prison.

Last year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) detailed Roberts’ lengthy criminal rap sheet before he became the school superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools.

According to DHS, Roberts faced criminal charges for possession of narcotics with intent to sell, criminal possession of narcotics, criminal possession of a forgery instrument, and possession of a forged instrument in New York in July 1996.

Then in November 1998, Roberts was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle in New York. That charge was later dismissed in July 1999.

Years later, in November 2012, Roberts was convicted of reckless driving, unsafe operation, and speeding in Maryland.

In February 2020, Roberts faced charges for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for having a loaded firearm in his home, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree weapon charges.

Two years later, in January 2022, Roberts was convicted in Pennsylvania for unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

