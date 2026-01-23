Trump Withdraws Canada’s Board of Peace Invitation

Canada’s invitation to join the recently-launched Board of Peace international group was withdrawn Thursday by President Donald Trump.

The president made the announcement directly to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney through a Truth Social post, which read:

Dear Prime Minister Carney: Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Trump formally launched the Board of Peace on Thursday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, as Breitbart News reported.

The group, which presently has some 35 member states at press time, aims to resolve international conflicts.

Trump emphasized on Thursday that the newly-inaugurated group has the chance of “becoming the most consequential board in history.”

More than 50 countries have been invited to join the initiative so far, including Canada. The withdrawal of Canada’s invitation comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney criticized the United States during his WEF speech on Tuesday.

As Breitbart News reported, Carney has been courting extensive business ties with China’s communist regime and met with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping in Beijing last week.

Carney, in a clear jab at Trump, complained during his speech that “great powers have begun using economic integration as a weapon” and “tariffs as leverage.”

On Wednesday, speaking at the WEF, President Trump said that Canada gets “a lot of freebies” from America and that “they should be grateful also, but they’re not.”

“I watched your Prime Minister yesterday [Tuesday], he wasn’t so grateful. They should be grateful to us, Canada,” President Trump said.

“Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that Mark, the next time you make your statements,” he continued.

Trump’s remarks appear to have infuriated the Canadian leader who published a social media post asserting that Canada “doesn’t ‘live because of the United States.’ Canada thrives because we are Canadian.”

The president withdrew Canada’s invitation to the Board of Peace moments later.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported on early Friday morning that Carney and his cabinet will gather for a second day in Quebec City to address “whether a war of words with the U.S. will lead to a further fracturing of the bilateral relationship.”