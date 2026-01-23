Wyoming Bill to ‘Restore American Dream for Working Families,’ Sell One Acre for One Dollar to Build a Home

State Rep. Jacob Wasserberger (R-WY), a self-described America First lawmaker, on Thursday introduced legislation that would help families achieve the American Dream by selling land for one dollar per acre in the Cowboy State.

“The average first-time homebuyer in America is now 40 years old,” Wasserberger said in a written statement. “These crushing high prices have locked an entire generation out of the American Dream. Wyoming is doing something about it.”

Wasserberger’s bill, the Wyoming Homestead Opportunity Program (WYHOP), would sell state land to Wyoming residents for one dollar per acre to be used for single-family homes while barring corporations from ever taking ownership of these homes.

“Wyoming is following the President’s lead to usher in a new wave of single family home ownership and restore the American Dream for working families. President Trump just signed an executive order to stop Wall Street from competing with Main Street homebuyers — and Wyoming is ready to build on President Trump’s historic momentum of delivering for the American people,” he continued.

The bill would specifically:

Assign lots for houses at about ten acres per home, although residents may buy up to 25 acres total if the lots are adjacent

Develop single family homes to avoid creating dense housing neighborhoods

Assign lots by random lottery with no favoritism or discretion

A press release for the bill stated:

While liberal elites want to import the third world and pack everyone into dense high-crime urban areas owned by Wall Street, Wasserburger’s landmark legislation delivers the opposite: families living on affordable acres of land away from big cities. Radical leftists opened up America to the third world which not only drove up housing prices for American families, but also led America into a historic housing deficit. Wasserburger’s bill is a crucial step in reversing this disastrous trend and will help make the American Dream of home

ownership affordable once again.

“America needs bold ideas and bold leadership to tackle the housing affordability crisis,” the Wyoming state representative continued. “That is why I am sponsoring the Wyoming Homestead Opportunity Program.”

“Wyoming is done letting Wall Street buy up the American Dream. HB55 is about putting Wyoming families on Wyoming land. Your land. Your house. Your future. We’re not turning this state into some fifteen-minute city experiment. Take that garbage somewhere else,” he concluded.