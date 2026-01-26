Holocaust Museum Torches Tim Walz for Comparing Minnesota Migrants to Anne Frank in Nazi Germany

A Washington, D.C.-based Holocaust museum criticized Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) for comparing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) enforcing immigration laws to Nazi Germany.

In a post on X, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum pointed out that Anne Frank had been “targeted and murdered solely because she was Jewish.” The museum’s post came a day after Walz held a press conference and called for President Donald Trump to pull back ICE and Border Patrol agents from the state.

During his press conference on Sunday, Walz went on to state: “Allow our children to go back to school. We have got children in Minnesota hiding in their houses, afraid to go outside. Many of us grew up reading that story of Anne Frank. Somebody’s going to write that children’s story about Minnesota.”

“Anne Frank was targeted and murdered solely because she was Jewish,” the museum wrote. “Leaders making false equivalencies to her experience for political purposes is never acceptable. Despite tensions in Minneapolis, exploiting the Holocaust is deeply offensive, especially as antisemitism surges.”

Walz’s comments referencing Holocaust victim Anne Frank came after a Border Patrol agent-involved shooting occurred on Saturday, which left Alex Pretti, 37, dead.

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins reported that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) explained in a statement that agents at the time were “conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault.”

The shooting came after Renee Good, 37, was fatally shot by an ICE agent. Good was accused of having “weaponized her vehicle” against ICE officials:

The statement says agents were “conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault.” While conducting the operation, a man approached “U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun.”

In a social media post, Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, who serves as “Trump’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism at the State Department,” pointed out that Anne Frank’s “story has nothing to do with the illegal immigration” and fraud occurring in Minnesota, Fox News reported.

“Ignorance like this cheapens the horror of the Holocaust,” Kaploun stated. “Anne Frank was in Amsterdam legally and abided by Dutch law. She was hauled off to a death camp because of her race and religion.”