NY Islamic Youth Center Director Vows: ‘Fight’ U.S. Gov., Military, ICE ‘To the Last Breath… Allah Will Replace You’

The religious director of the Muslim American Society’s New York youth center vowed open defiance of U.S. authorities, declaring it his “life mission” as a Muslim to fight against the American government, military, and federal immigration enforcement “to the last breath.”

The remarks were delivered during a Friday sermon last week by Brooklyn imam Mohammad Badawy, a Muslim American Society youth leader in New York, and were captured in a recording livestreamed on the organization’s YouTube channel before circulating online over the weekend.

Badawy spent the early portion of the address delivering a broad religious critique of powerful nations, portraying a global superpower defined by military reach, immense wealth, and a belief in its own exceptionalism. He then pivoted abruptly from that general framework to a direct confrontation, explicitly naming American institutions and rejecting any fear of state power.

“As for me as a Muslim, my response to all of this is do your worst. I am not afraid because even if this body is broken, the spirit inside of it you cannot reach and it will continue and Allah will replace you,” he said.

“I’m not afraid of the U.S. government. I am not afraid of the United States Army. I am not afraid of ICE,” he added. “I’m not afraid of whatever they control.”

Badawy continued by describing his lifelong commitment to active resistance.

“Not only am I not afraid, but it is my life mission to stand against all of the above,” he stated. “That every single iota of strength, wealth, and spirit that I have until I die will be spent fighting everything I just mentioned to the last breath or until they cease their oppression, cease their injustice.”

“That’s my reason for existence,” he declared, adding that whether he personally lived to see change was “irrelevant,” asserting that God would bring about the downfall of those in power.

Badawy framed his defiance as an act of religious faith, stating that his stance followed the example of Islamic prophets who, he argued, stood unarmed against powerful states. He emphasized that physical harm could not defeat spiritual conviction.

“There are no armies that can break this resolve,” he said, arguing that true power ultimately belongs to Allah rather than governments or militaries.

The sermon’s explicit naming of U.S. institutions — paired with a vow to “fight” them — comes amid increased scrutiny of Islamist extremism in the United States.

Last month, a Florida Islamic cleric argued that America deserves mass punishment from Allah but has been spared only out of “honor” for devout Muslims living in the U.S.

He also denounced President Donald Trump as “human garbage,” claimed Somalis’ feet are cleaner than the American president’s face, and mocked Secretary of State Marco Rubio as “gay,” declaring that the mere prospect of a caliphate gives him nightmares.

Badawy serves as a youth leader within the Muslim American Society — an organization that bestselling investigative author and Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer documents in his explosive new book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, as having been identified by U.S. federal prosecutors as the “overt arm” of the Muslim Brotherhood in the United States.

Schweizer details how Muslim Brotherhood-linked organizations reject assimilation and instead advance an Islamist doctrine rooted in hijrah — migration framed not as resettlement, but as a strategic and religious obligation used to spread influence, establish political footholds, and confront state authority from within. Under that framework, resistance to U.S. institutions — including immigration enforcement agencies such as ICE — is cast not as protest, but as duty, a pattern Schweizer warns has increasingly surfaced inside American mosques, youth centers, and religious infrastructure.