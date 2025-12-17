America deserves mass punishment from Allah but has been spared only out of “honor” for devout Muslims living in the U.S., according to a Florida Islamic cleric — who went on to denounce President Donald Trump as “human garbage,” claim Somalis’ feet are cleaner than the American president’s face, and mock Secretary of State Marco Rubio as “gay,” declaring that the mere prospect of a caliphate gives him nightmares.

During a sermon delivered earlier this month at the North Miami Islamic Center in Miami, Florida, Islamic preacher Dr. Fadi Yousef Kablawi told congregants that the United States has committed so much injustice globally that it warrants divine punishment, arguing that the only reason such judgment has not occurred is due to the presence of righteous Muslims within the country.

“I believe that this system in this country has committed so much injustice in the world that people who committed way less injustice in history — Allah punished them at mass scales,” Kablawi said. “Yet those people in this country, Allah is not punishing them, and they have committed way more injustice.”

The clip was originally livestreamed on the mosque’s Facebook page and later published by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) — which monitors sermons and media in Arabic and Islamic communities worldwide.

In the clip, Kablawi goes on to explain that America is being spared not out of mercy toward the nation itself, but as a form of divine respect for Muslims living among its population.

“When I think about it, one of the main reasons for that is because we Muslims are living amongst them,” he stated. “Out of honoring us — not all of us… some of us who are holding tight to their religion the way He wants… Allah is not punishing this country at a large scale.”

The sermon then shifted to President Trump, with Kablawi launching into a sweeping attack on Americans and non-Muslims more broadly.

“Somalis are garbage?” he said. “You don’t even know how to clean yourself after the bathroom. These infidels do not know how to clean themselves after using the bathroom….”

“Somalis are garbage? You, garbage. You, human garbage,” Kablawi continued. “The foot of the dirtiest Somali is cleaner — most probably — and has less microbes and bacteria than your face that you hardly wash.”

The North Miami imam also targeted Secretary of State Marco Rubio, ridiculing him with slurs and mocking his comments on radical Islam and the threat of an Islamic caliphate.

“Secretary of State [Rubio], this gay guy, talking about radical Muslims,” Kablawi said. “He talks like a girl… ‘Their little caliphate.’ A little caliphate, you retard? This is what’s making you have sleepless nights. Nightmares you are having.”

Kablawi, a Miami dentist who immigrated to the United States from Jordan, has previously drawn scrutiny for extremist rhetoric.

He has referred to “the tyrannical Jews,” prayed for the annihilation of “the Zionists,” called for the seizure of Jewish land and property, and claimed that “Nazi Zionists” and their supporters in Washington are worse than Adolf Hitler.

In those sermons, Kablawi also asserted that there is no difference between Republicans and Democrats, alleging that both parties are “led by Satan,” while praying for Allah to support jihad in Gaza and to “bring annihilation upon the accursed Zionists.”

He has also called the establishment of Shari’a law “freedom for Mankind” and said the United States does not belong to Americans but to Allah alone.