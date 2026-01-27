John Fetterman Wants Trump to Fire Kristi Noem ‘Immediately’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) publicly called on President Donald Trump to remove Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem from her post.

Fetterman stated on X:

“.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump: I make a direct appeal to immediately fire @Sec_Noem. Americans have died. She is betraying DHS’s core mission and trashing your border security legacy. DO NOT make the mistake President Biden made for not firing a grossly incompetent DHS Secretary,” Fetterman wrote.

The senator’s remarks come amid criticism of Kristi Noem from Democrat lawmakers over federal immigration enforcement actions, including two fatal incidents in Minneapolis involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol officers. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has demanded Noem’s firing, and House Democrats have pursued impeachment efforts, citing broader concerns about her leadership at the Department of Homeland Security.

Fetterman’s appeal comes in the context of his long-standing support for immigration enforcement. He has stated that ICE “performs an important job” and has opposed calls from within his party to abolish the agency.

During his interview on The Will Cain Show, Fetterman described the fatal shooting of Renee Good as “a tragedy,” but reaffirmed his stance on immigration enforcement. “Round up all the criminals,” he said. “Deport them. They shouldn’t have ever been here, and they definitely have to go.” He cited reports showing that “sixty-seven percent have criminal charges — pending ones … that’s more than two-thirds,” and added that “two things can be true” — support for deporting criminals and opposition to extreme policies. “As a Democrat, it shouldn’t be unreasonable to want to secure our border and do it in that way,” he said.

During a recent interview on “Hannity,” he called for reforms to ICE to make it “more safe, more humane and more effective,” but opposed efforts that could lead to a government shutdown over immigration policy disagreements.