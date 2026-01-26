Fetterman: ICE Should Be Reformed, But I Can’t Support Shutdown

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that there need to be reforms to ICE, but he can’t vote for a government shutdown.

Fetterman said, “[W]e should all agree to deport all of the criminals now that are here in our nation right now. And…for me, as a…pro-immigration Democrat, I do think we need to develop a way for citizenship for the very hardworking migrants that are amidst us [as] well now, too.”

He added, “I have to give credit to the president for securing our border.”

Fetterman further stated, “I was one of the Democrats that led the pushback about the government shutdown last year…and if the Democrats vote to shut it down, now, our entire military won’t be paid again. I can’t ever support that. I absolutely hope we can engage in a debate, and make some of the kinds of commonsense reforms on ICE and make it more safe, more humane and more effective and just focus exclusively on the criminals. I hope that’s possible. But, for me, I remain the one Democrat, at least, that refused to shut our government down. And, now, if this happens, our military won’t be paid because a significant part of our government would shut down again.”

