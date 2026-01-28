The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is continuing to arrest illegal aliens, many with criminal convictions and final deportation orders, across Minnesota despite opposition from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) and Gov. Tim Walz (D).

“Just yesterday, Department of Homeland Security law enforcement arrested several repeat offenders, including a criminal illegal alien convicted of kidnapping, robbery, felony larceny, and assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Our law enforcement officers are risking their lives to arrest these thugs — some RELEASED from Minnesota jails — and are saving countless American lives by getting these criminals out of our country. 70% of all ICE arrests nationwide are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. Check out more of the worst of the worst we arrested in Minnesota at wow.dhs.gov/Minnesota. [Emphasis added]

Thanks to Operation Metro Surge, ICE agents arrested illegal alien Bee Yang of Thailand. Yang has had a final deportation order, issued by a federal immigration judge, since 2015 and has been convicted of first-degree kidnapping, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, felony larceny, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Similarly, ICE agents arrested illegal alien Wilson Johny Encalada Molina of Ecuador, who has had a final deportation order since 2023 and has been charged with third-degree rape of a victim under the age of 17 and malicious punishment of a child, and convicted of endangering the welfare of a child.

ICE agents arrested Ian Mwangi Irungu of Kenya, convicted of selling heroin and dangerous drugs; Melvin Yobany Hernandez Espana of Honduras, convicted of assault; and Serigo Quintero Romero of Mexico.

Romero has been deported three times from the United States, has a final deportation order from 2012, and has attempted to defraud the immigration system by presenting a fraudulent lawful permanent resident card.

Oliverio Otoniel Francisco-Esteban of Mexico was arrested by ICE agents after having been ordered deported in 2015 by a federal immigration judge and deported from the U.S. five times. Francisco-Esteban has been convicted of three counts of driving under the influence of liquor, possessing fraudulent immigration documents, illegal entry and re-entry, and currently has an outstanding warrant from the Springfield, Ohio Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.

