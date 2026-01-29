Trump Cuts Migration, Moves Wealth and Power to Ordinary Americans

President Donald Trump is on track to reduce the inflow of migrants to just 321,000 in the 12 months leading up to June 2026, says the Census Bureau.

The data is good news because a low-migration society will increase ordinary Americans’ wages and social status, and it will also pressure politicians to fix numerous domestic problems, said Mark Krikorian, the director of the Center for Immigration Studies. He told Breitbart News:

The census report confirms that [government] policy matters, that immigration is not a natural force like the tides or the continental drift. It can be influenced by policy, and this is evidence that we can reduce immigration flows — legal or illegal and illegal — if we choose to do so.

“The basic goal here was to stop people coming over the border illegally and being released, and to ramp up interior enforcement to actually remove people,” Simon Hankinson, a researcher at the centrist Heritage Foundation, told the New York Times. “This is an indicator that much of the strategy is working.”

The Census Bureau reported:

Between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, net international migration was 1.3 million, a notable drop from 2.7 million the year before (a decline of 53.8%). If current trends continue, net international migration is projected to be approximately 321,000 by July 2026, representing another decline of nearly 1 million since July 1, 2025.

Still, the inflow of 1.3 million migrants is huge: It adds up to one migrant for every three U.S. births in 2025. Even an inflow of 310,000 migrants would deliver one migrant for every twelve U.S. births.

The Department of Homeland Security touted its role in the policy success, saying:

The United States is experiencing NEGATIVE NET MIGRATION. In just one year, nearly 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. under the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

President Joe Biden tried to goose the U.S. economy by extracting human resources from poor countries. That policy helped Wall Street, but also raised inflation and welfare rolls while flattening wages and investment. His economic policy also killed many thousands of migrants.

But the benefits of Trump’s lower migration for Americans are increasingly visible after just one year.

The Los Angeles Times reported on January 28 under the headline, “Finally, a renter’s market’: L.A. rent prices drop to four-year low”:

Sandra Gomez braced for impact as she opened the lease renewal offer for her East L.A. apartment in September. She paid $2,000 for the last 12 months, but since the unit wasn’t covered by L.A.’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance , her landlord could jack up the price for the next lease. The new price? $1,950. “I thought it was a mistake,” Gomez said. “Since when does rent get cheaper in L.A.?”

“I’ve had friends leave L.A. because they lost jobs and couldn’t keep up with rent,” Gomez, age 29, told the newspaper. “If prices drop even a little, it goes a long way toward my quality of life.”

“The national median rent fell 0.8% in December, and now stands at $1,356,” ApartmentList.com reported on January 1. “This closes the book on 2025, with five consecutive months of rent declines.”

Wages are rising faster in many sectors where migrants are most common, says an analysis of government data by Alan Tonelson. Restaurant industry advocates say shrinking migration is pushing wages up and profits down:

Fewer workers mean restaurants will once again have to compete for employees the only way they can, by paying higher wages. Wages over the next two years are expected to accelerate, according to Oxford Economics, from 3.7% this year to 5.6% by 2027. … Median pretax income for restaurants has declined by more than 30% since 2019, according to the National Restaurant Association. That has hurt [Wall Street] valuations: The median restaurant company stock declined 16% last year.

Most establishment media reporters found a way to portray Trump’s policy success negatively.

USAToday.com, for example, headlined its report “New US population data filled with alarming, surprising findings.”

The headline at the New York Times was: “U.S. Population Growth Slows Sharply as Immigration Numbers Plunge,” and the article featured a quote warning that lower migration might weaken the U.S. government’s global power:

“Lowering immigration at a time when our birthrate is falling is a recipe for lower growth for our economy and weaker international competition,” said Julia Gelatt, an associate director at the Migration Policy Institute, a research center in Washington.

But President Trump and his deputies are using lower migration numbers to pressure investors to raise productivity and innovation.

“We’re going to need robots … to make our economy run because we do not have enough people,” he told Breitbart News, adding:

We don’t enough people to do it. So we have to get efficient … we’ll probably add to [the existing workforce] through robotically—it’s going to be robotically … It’s going to be big. Then, somebody is going to have to make the robots. The whole thing, it feeds on itself … we’re going to streamline things. We need efficiency.

Trump’s focus on investment seems to be helping American workers accomplish more work done every hour: “Productivity rose at an annualized 4.9 percent pace in the third quarter and 4.1 percent in the second quarter, both much better than expected,” Breitbart News reported January 9.

Lower migration will also force politicians to focus on the needs of ordinary Americans, said Krikorian.

For example, lower migration will pressure politicians to deal with long-ignored national problems, Krikorian said:

Immigration often offers politicians a way to avoid dealing with more difficult issues, whether how to draw working age men back into the job market, how to deal with things like prisoner re entry programs, apprenticeship programs. Iimmigration allows politicians to take the can down the road.

Many of those problems have been worsened by reckless migration policies — both in the United States and the United Kingdom.

“The previous government came to use immigration to deal with short-run fiscal problems, but at the cost of storing up longer-run problems,” Alan Manning, a former top migration advisor in the United Kingdom, told the Telegraph newspaper in January:

They’re holding down pay in the public sector … [which means] they’re struggling to recruit and retain [British] nurses. Then they make it easier to bring in [cheap] migrant nurses. … The universities are not getting as much money as they would like, so we make it easier for them to have international students [by offering work visas]… Social care is not being funded properly, so then we’re bringing in [foreign] care workers on visas.

When a society chooses to rely on its own people, Krikorian said, “it promotes a greater sense of national solidarity.”

That solidarity may help Americans manage the rush of Artificial Intelligence into society, said Krikorian, adding, “Having less immigration in the future makes that transition hopefully less wrenching.”

Under prior Presidents, “whole occupations have become partly — if not fully — foreignized,” creating wider status gaps in society, he said. “Those jobs are seen by those [elites] who set the cultural tone as ‘The kind of jobs only foreigners do or should do.'”

“A continent-spanning country with a third of a billion people doesn’t need any immigration at all,” Krikorian added.

But activists and politicians who prioritize business growth and government power over Americans’ prosperity do not want to quit using the immigration pipe.

Those activists include Pia Orrenius, a vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas in Texas. Shetold a D.C. meeting of the Council on Foreign Relations in January that “We … rely on [mass] immigration, really, for this pace of growth, and so we’re kind of used to high levels of immigration.”