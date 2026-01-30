Nolte: Ten NYC Homeless People Freeze to Death After Mamdani Policy Change

Ten people froze to death in the recent Arctic blast after New York City’s communist mayor Zohran Mamdani dramatically upended the policy regarding the city’s homeless population.

Here’s what this monster did…

Under previous mayors, including Democrat Eric Adams and fellow Communist Bill DeBlasio, city agencies would sweep through these illegal homeless camps and tear them down. One of the first things Mamdani did was end these sweeps. In addition, he removed the sanitation department and police from handling the homeless and dropped all that responsibility on something called the Department of Homeless Services.

Leaving homeless encampments in place might sound like a nice thing to do, but it’s not. Tearing down these disgusting camps delivers two positive outcomes: 1) It cleans up the neighborhood, and 2) it forces the homeless into actual shelters.

This is especially important during winter and critical during brutal cold snaps. Why? Well, think about it… Almost all of these homeless people are mentally ill, hopeless addicts, or both. This means that too many of them are in no condition to take care of themselves, so if you force them into a shelter during a bitter cold snap, you are saving a life.

Too many of these people are as defenseless as a baby. Therefore, “leaving them alone” is not an act of kindness. Rather, it’s an act of depraved indifference.

I’m sorry, but Mamdani is not an idiot. He’s not naive. He had to have known he was leaving helpless, homeless people on the streets as temperatures hit single digits and the wind chill went into minus territory. But to communists, the homeless are nothing more than helpless cannon fodder to further their fascist agenda.

In the Confederate State of Minnesota, the anti-ICE/pro-pedophile cannon fodder might be mentally ill with Main Character Syndrome, but at least they’re not helpless.

Godless leftists like Mamdani and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D-Retarded) believe that every evil act they commit is good because their political agenda is good. So, to them, people dying is a good thing if it advances their cause. Of course, it’s always other people dying. Not the elite. Never the elite. The rabble dying, that’s okay with them; that’s of no concern.

The Democrat Party as we knew it is no more. Trust me, Democrats will get angry over you using the term “homeless” instead of “houseless,” but not even pause at the death of ten human beings.

