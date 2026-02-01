Watch — NRSC Ad Blasts Democrat ‘Populist’ Sherrod Brown for Serving 52 Years in Politics

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) this week released an ad blasting alleged populist former Sen. Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) 52 years in politics.

“The Rubik’s Cube was invented the same year Sherrod Brown first ran for political office. He’s been selling out Ohioans to the radical left ever since, failing to represent the state’s values in Washington,” NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia said in written statement. “Ohio doesn’t want a liberal like Brown, and he will be rejected again.”

The ad seeks to highlight how Brown has served in politics starting five decades, all the while portraying himself as a populist. During his tenure, he has pushed for a leftist agenda that has not benefitted the people he is supposed to represent:

“Welcome to 1974, the year of the Rubik’s Cube, the floppy disk, and the announcement of Sherrod Brown’s first run for office,” the narrator states, showing just long ago it was when Brown first entered the political arena.

The narrator in the ad continues:

For the next 52 years, Brown sells-out to the radical left. He voted for the Biden-Harris agenda at every turn. Pushed for men in women’s sports. Supported tax hikes on the middle class. Sent costs soaring with reckless spending. And opened our borders to dangerous criminals. Now, Sherrod wants to ride again. But thankfully for Ohio…

“The ride stops here,” the ride operator in the ad stated.

Breitbart News recently reported Brown has received nearly $400,000 in donations from lobbyist and corporate PACs that represent some of the largest health insurance companies.

He has received these hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from the health insurance lobby while complaining that too many lawmakers appear to be bought and paid for by big corporations.

“The system is rigged. And a lot of voters think it’s because most politicians are in the pockets of big corporations — unfortunately, they’re right,” he said last September.