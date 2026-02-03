Report: Mitch McConnell Checked into Hospital for ‘Flu-like’ Symptoms

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was checked into a hospital on Monday night after he experienced “flu-like symptoms,” according to a report.

Andrew Desiderio, a senior congressional reporter for Punchbowl News, revealed in a post on X that David Popp, a spokesman for McConnell, had shared that his “prognosis is positive.”

“In an abundance of caution, after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend, Senator McConnell checked himself into a local hospital for evaluation last night,” Popp’s statement said. “His prognosis is positive and he is grateful for the excellent care he is receiving.”

Popp added that McConnell is “in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to Senate business.”

McConnell was reported to have “missed Senate votes on Monday and Tuesday,” according to Politico.

Breitbart News’s Hannah Knudsen reported in October that McConnell had suffered a fall as he was “walking through the Russell basement” as people from the “leftist Sunrise Movement” were asking him questions about whether he supported “ICE taking working people off the streets”:

According to reports, McConnell — now 83 years old — was walking through the Russell basement while members of the leftist Sunrise Movement questioned him. In the beginning of the video, McConnell holds the arm of another person and eventually lets go, walking on his own. A questioner then asked him, “I want to ask, do you support ICE taking working people off the streets and kidnapping them?” Right before she got to the end of her question, McConnell can be seen grabbing the arm of the man next to him before tumbling to the floor. Two people then helped pick him up, and McConnell proceeded to wave to the camera before slowly walking away with a man on each side. He walked out of the area on his own, without holding on to others for support.

Prior to his fall in October, McConnell suffered a fall in December 2024 at the U.S. Capitol “after the Senate Republican Conference’s weekly Tuesday lunch.”

McConnell has also experienced instances in which he has seemed to freeze up in front of reporters. In August 2023, when asked if he would seek reelection, McConnell laughed and mumbled “something inaudible” before he “inexplicably froze.”