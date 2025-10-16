VIDEO: Sen. Mitch McConnell Takes Another Tumble in D.C.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) suffered another fall in Washington, DC, Thursday as health concerns continue to dominate the end of his decades-long political career.

According to reports, McConnell — now 83 years old — was walking through the Russell basement while members of the leftist Sunrise Movement questioned him. In the beginning of the video, McConnell holds the arm of another person and eventually lets go, walking on his own. A questioner then asked him, “I want to ask, do you support ICE taking working people off the streets and kidnapping them?”

Right before she got to the end of her question, McConnell can be seen grabbing the arm of the man next to him before tumbling to the floor. Two people then helped pick him up, and McConnell proceeded to wave to the camera before slowly walking away with a man on each side. He walked out of the area on his own, without holding on to others for support.

This is far from the first time McConnell has been caught on camera struggling. The longtime Republican leader took a tumble last December following the Senate Republican Conference’s weekly Tuesday lunch. He reportedly got a cut on his face from the fall and received medical treatment afterwards. Days later, his spokesperson said that McConnell was working from home due to “stiffness” in his leg.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, “McConnell’s injuries come after he was treated for a concussion in 2023. That injury occurred upon falling at a hotel in Washington, DC. It was one fall of many in 2023, CNN reported.”

In February 2025, McConnell fell down the stairs outside the Senate chamber, although he quickly recovered.

These episodes follow more concerning instances of McConnell seemingly freezing in front of reporters, which then raised questions about the octogenarian’s ability to remain Republican leader.

Breitbart News noted in August 2023, “When asked if he would seek reelection in 2026, McConnell briefly laughed before mumbling something inaudible and gazing into the distance with a frozen posture and unblinking eyes for an extended time, according to WLWT’s video.”

McConnell has since left the GOP leadership position and announced that he will not seek reelection.

