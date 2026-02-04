Trump Endorses Prosecutor, Military Vet to Fill MTG’s Seat in Georgia’s 14th District

President Donald Trump has endorsed Clay Fuller, a prosecutor and Air National Guard officer, for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District seat, to fill the vacancy left by former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose resignation took effect last month.

Trump made the announcement on Wednesday via Truth Social, calling Fuller an “America First Patriot.”

“As District Attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, and Air National Guard Officer, Clay knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Defend our Country, Support our Brave Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.” Trump wrote. “As your next Congressman, Clay will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Safeguard our Elections, Champion School Choice, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Fuller, currently the District Attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit in northwest Georgia, is described on his campaign website as the “top prosecutor for the region” who “prosecutes some of the circuit’s most violent and heinous crimes.” He “secured convictions in numerous jury trials, including murder, rape, and armed robbery—resulting in life sentences for the perpetrators,” and “has argued criminal cases before the Supreme Court of Georgia and the Court of Appeals of Georgia.”

Fuller also serves as a Lieutenant Colonel and Deputy Staff Judge Advocate in the Air National Guard, where he has been “rated the #1 mid-career officer by his Wing leadership” and has earned both the Air Force Commendation and Meritorious Service Medals.

A former White House Fellow appointed by Trump in 2018, Fuller worked on national security policy, counterterrorism operations, and the opioid crisis while serving in both the Office of the Vice President and Department of Defense. His military credentials include deployment to the Middle East in 2024, where he served as a legal adviser supporting U.S. Central Command operations.

Trump publicly withdrew his support for Greene ahead of her November 2025 resignation announcement, citing her frequent complaints and pointing to polling he said showed she lacked sufficient voter support without his endorsement. Following her 60 Minutes interview, in which Greene criticized Trump’s focus on domestic policy and accused him of fueling threats against her, Trump escalated his criticism by declaring she was “not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA.”