Trump: MTG Resignation ‘Great News for the Country’

President Donald Trump on Friday welcomed the announcement by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) that she will resign from Congress in January, characterizing the decision as a positive development and signaling no intention to repair their strained relationship.

In a phone conversation with ABC’s Senior Political Correspondent Abby Scott, President Trump responded to news of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation by saying, “I think it’s great news for the country. It’s great.”

When asked if Greene had given him advance notice of her plans, he replied, “Nah, it doesn’t matter, you know, but I think it’s great. I think she should be happy.” When asked about the “rift” between them, Trump remarked, “only between me and her, not her and me,” and indicated he does not currently intend to speak with her, though he wishes her well.

Greene, who was first elected in 2020 and built her brand as an outspoken supporter of Trump and the “America First” agenda, posted her resignation on X, citing disillusionment with both major parties and declaring that “nothing ever gets better” for ordinary Americans. In her statement, she criticized what she described as the bipartisan failure of Washington, DC, to address issues such as rising debt, the outsourcing of American jobs, and a lack of meaningful legislative progress.

Trump’s withdrawal of support, made public last week on Truth Social, preceded this announcement. In the post, he wrote, “all I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!” He pointed to a poll advising her not to run for higher office without his endorsement, claiming “she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance,” and added that she “has told many people that she is upset” he no longer returns her phone calls.

As Greene exits the House of Representatives, Trump shifted focus during his phone call with ABC’s Abby Scott, redirecting attention to his Oval Office meeting on Friday with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Trump called the meeting “great,” and emphasized the “good chemistry” between them. “He couldn’t be nicer,” Trump said of Mamdani.

During the meeting, Trump praised Mamdani, saying, “I really think there’s a chance to do a great job,” and added that he would help him. After tossing a question to Mamdani about whether he considers himself the leader of the Democrats, Trump stated, “This is a man that right now, I think, is focused on New York City.”