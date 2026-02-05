A Maryland Man has been charged with the attempted murder of the Trump-appointed Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Colin Demarco, age 26, who reportedly feared Trump’s reelection would lead to a “fascist takeover,” was charged after he appeared at Vought’s Northern Virginia home wearing a surgical mask and gloves, court records show. U.S. Marshals Service reportedly found during the investigation that Demarco had claimed to have written a manifesto that detailed weapons and a “Body Disposal Guide,” per CBS News.

The court records show that Demarco is accused of plotting to murder a victim with the initials “R.V.” who, according to the criminal complaint, “has served as a presidential appointee.” The complaint adds that the alleged victim was involved in the creation of Project 2025 — a project funded by the conservative Heritage Foundation- to produce a policy agenda for the next GOP administration. It called for a radical reshaping of the government in ways that consolidate power in the executive branch. Sources familiar with the case separately confirmed to CBS News that Demarco’s alleged target was Vought.

“We are grateful for the work of law enforcement in keeping Director Vought and his family safe,” a spokesperson for OMB said in a statement.

Vought played a role in the formulation of Schedule F, which would make it easier for the federal government to fire workers, which prompted numerous death threats.

Since the alleged attempted murder charge, Vought has been under U.S. Marshals Service protection.

The criminal complaint filed in Arlington County reportedly said that Ring doorbell camera captured Demarco at Vought’s front door wearing gloves, a backpack, sunglasses, and a surgical mask. He was also seen looking through Vought’s mailbox and asked a neighbor if anyone was home.

Demarco had also told agents that he found the November 2024 election to be the “lowest point in his life” and feared “impending war and a fascist takeover.” He also had expressed support for alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin Luigi Mangione.