The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested thousands of illegal aliens across Minnesota since the start of Operation Metro Surge, whereby the Trump administration surged law enforcement resources to the North Star State.

“Despite coordinated attacks of violence against our law enforcement, our officers have made more than 4,000 arrests of illegal aliens, including murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists in Minnesota since Operation Metro Surge began,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said:

We need sanctuary politicians to cooperate with us by notifying us before releasing public safety threats back onto the streets to commit more crimes and create more victims. We will not back down from our mission to remove criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods. [Emphasis added]

Among those illegal aliens arrested in Minnesota this week is Luis Edison Guaman-Loja of Ecuador, who has been convicted of sexual conduct with a minor and domestic abuse.

ICE agents also arrested Gerson Leonel Orellana Torres of Honduras, convicted of domestic abuse, disorderly conduct, and drunk driving, as well as Daniel Ivan Gonzalez-Alarcon of Mexico, arrested for assault and domestic battery, larceny, driving under the influence, and possession of drugs.

Jose Alejandro Rivera-Pineda of El Salvador and Cristian Israel Gomez of Ecuador were arrested in the operation. Rivera-Pineda has been convicted of trespassing and Israel Gomez has been convicted of drunk driving.

