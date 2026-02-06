Since President Donald Trump took office, the sanctuary state of California has released more than 4,500 illegal aliens, several convicted of crimes like murder and child sex crimes, into communities rather than turn them over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

On Friday, ICE officials said that since January 20, 2025, California’s sanctuary state law ensured that 4,561 illegal aliens were able to get released from jails and prisons — evading federal immigration agents.

Among those illegal aliens that California has released onto the streets is Carmelo Corado Hurtado of Guatemala, who was convicted of first-degree murder, drunk driving, and second-degree robbery.

ICE agents had lodged a detainer against Hurtado, but California officials refused to honor it, freeing him and forcing agents to go out into the community and arrest Hurtado. The illegal alien has been deported from the United States.

Other illegal aliens set free by California over the last year include:

Hector Grijalba-Sernas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico arrested for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14-years-old. On September 24, 2024, ICE lodged an immigration detainer that was not honored and he was released. On May 8, 2025, ICE arrested Grijalba and referred him for prosecution. He is currently in the custody of a federal partner with an active immigration detainer lodged against him. Xujin An, a criminal illegal alien from China arrested for sexual penetration with force and sexual battery in Westminster, CA. On November 9, 2024, ICE lodged an immigration detainer that was not honored and he was released. On April 15, 2025, ICE arrested An and he remains in custody pending judicial proceedings. Angel Navarro Camarillo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and a member of the notorious La Familia street gang, arrested for a sex offender violation. On November 29, 2024, Navarro Camarillo was arrested by Fullerton Police Department. An immigration detainer was lodged, and the detainer was not honored and he was released. On July 14, 2025, ICE arrested Navarro Camarillo and removed him from the United States. Vicente Centeno-Lugo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, has a history of criminal convictions spanning the past 28 years, including hit-and-run property damage, willful cruelty to a child, possession of controlled substance, evasion of peace officer, obstruction of public officer, taking vehicle without consent, and owning prohibited ammunition. Santa Clara County Jail refused to recognize multiple ICE immigration detainers in recent years and released Centeno back into the same communities he was terrorizing. Raphael Arturovich Gevorgyan, a criminal illegal alien from Armenia and member of the notorious Armenian Power gang, convicted of voluntary manslaughter, assault with deadly weapon, tampering with vehicle, receiving stolen property, and grand theft. On November 11, 2025, Gevorgyan was arrested by Burbank Police Department for obstructing police. ICE lodged an immigration detainer that was not honored and he was released. On November 12, 2025, ICE arrested Gevorgyan where he remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. Victor Hernandez-Jiron, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, arrested for attempted murder, inflicting corporal injury on spouse, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, false imprisonment, and threats to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury. ICE issued an immigration detainer that was not honored and he was released. On November 17, 2025, ICE officers apprehended Hernandez-Jiron where he remains in ICE custody pending judicial proceedings. Monica Gonzalez-Riedel, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for willful cruelty to child and assault with deadly weapon using force causing possible great bodily injury. On March 1, 2025, ICE encountered Gonzalez after she was booked into the San Diego Sheriff’s Office. ICE lodged an immigration detainer, which was rejected by local police, who then released Gonzalez back into the community. Sara Hassanzadeh, a criminal illegal alien from Iran, arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery on an ex-spouse. On September 8, 2025, Hassanzadeh was booked into the San Diego Sheriff’s Office. ICE lodged an immigration detainer, which local authorities rejected and released Hassanzadeh back into the community. Elvin Joel Centeno Verde, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras convicted of obstruction of police and arrested multiple times within the past five years for drug trafficking and drug sales. ICE lodged an immigration detainer that was not honored and he was released. On October 27, 2025, ICE apprehended Centeno and removed him from the United States.

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons is urging California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) to honor ICE detainers on more than 33,000 illegal aliens across the sanctuary state that are currently in local or state custody.

“Governor Newsom and his fellow California sanctuary politicians are releasing murderers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers back into our neighborhoods and putting American lives at risk,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“We are calling on Governor Newsom and his administration to stop this dangerous derangement and commit to honoring the ICE arrest detainers of the more than 33,000 criminal illegal aliens in California’s custody,” McLaughlin said. “It is common sense. Criminal illegal aliens should not be released from jails back onto our streets to terrorize more innocent Americans. If we work together, we can make America safe again. 7 of the 10 safest cities in the U.S. cooperate with ICE law enforcement.”

