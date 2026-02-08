Kentucky Senate Republican candidate and self-made businessman Nate Morris told Breitbart News that his surge in the polls shows that Kentuckians are sick of the Mitch “McConnell machine.”

Morris spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as a recent poll conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, one of President Donald Trump’s preferred pollsters, revealed that Morris is gaining significant ground against primary opponents Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) and former state attorney general Daniel Cameron.

The pro-Trump candidate’s support in the Bluegrass State has grown by 13 percent since the pollster group’s last survey in August. The survey found that Morris’s support went up by 20 percent after reports that late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk endorsed Morris’s bid to replace outgoing Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Morris said on Breitbart News Saturday, “People are sick in Kentucky of the McConnell machine. They’re ready for a clean break.”

Listen:

“These polls demonstrate that. We’re the outsider, we’re the businessperson, we’re in the model of Donald Trump, and I think these numbers show that we’re surging ahead,” he added.

Morris appeared to suggest that there is a ceiling for Kentuckians’ support of Barr, despite the McConnell machine spending millions of dollars to back his candidacy.

He explained, “Andy Barr has stayed the same and let’s remember, they dumped millions and millions of Mitch’s money into this race to help Andy Barr. And he’s still exactly where he started, Matt. He hasn’t moved and I think that tells you that the electorate, they’re sick and tired of this model of politician. They’re sick and tired of the career politicians and a RINO.”

“This is a referendum on Mitch’s legacy,” he added. “This is a fight for the future of the Republican Party.”