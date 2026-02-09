Turning Point Action Endorses Ken Paxton in Texas Senate Race

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has received an endorsement from Turning Point Action, the political arm of the conservative youth organization founded by the late Charlie Kirk, ahead of the upcoming Republican U.S. Senate primary in Texas.

The endorsement arrives as Paxton leads a turbulent three-way primary against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Wesley Hunt. Polls show a dynamic race, with Paxton either leading outright or narrowly edging ahead of both challengers, depending on the survey.

“BREAKING: I’m honored to be endorsed by Turning Point Action. The movement that Charlie Kirk built has inspired millions, and I’m proud to be standing alongside Turning Point Action in carrying on the fight to save this country and defend our freedoms,” Paxton wrote on X following the announcement.

A recent Hobby School poll conducted from January 20 to 31 shows Paxton holding a seven-point lead over Cornyn, with 38 percent of likely Republican primary voters supporting the attorney general. Cornyn trailed with 31 percent, while Hunt received 17 percent. The same survey found Paxton with the highest favorability among GOP voters at 72 percent, followed closely by Hunt at 70 percent. Cornyn registered the lowest favorability rating of the three, with 61 percent viewing him positively.

A separate J.L. Partners poll taken later, between January 31 and February 2, indicates a more competitive race. It placed Paxton narrowly ahead at 27 percent, followed by Hunt at 25.7 percent and Cornyn at 25.5 percent. In that scenario, nearly 22 percent of voters remained undecided. If no candidate reaches a majority in the March 3 primary, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff on May 26.

Cornyn, a longtime senator backed by GOP establishment figures, has seen his standing slip despite significant financial backing. Paxton recently pointed to poll trends showing Cornyn’s weakening numbers, writing on social media that “major independent poll shows me crushing Cornyn in the primary and outperforming him in the general,” while accusing the senator of “lighting tens of millions on fire” that could have gone to other races.