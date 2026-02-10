Are the Banks Destroying Your Savings?

For decades, America’s biggest banks have been playing a game with your money.

And they’re winning.

BlackRock… Wells Fargo… J.P. Morgan… Bank of America…

While they pay you a measly 0.4 percent on your savings account, they’ve been quietly parking billions in investments that generate massive returns.

Let me put that in perspective for you.

At 0.4%, it takes well over a century to double your money.

But the big banks are doubling their money in just a few years… with your deposits.

That’s not just a difference. That’s a scam.

Here’s the “back of the napkin” math that should make your blood boil…

You deposit $10,000 in your savings account. Your bank pays you 0.4 percent – that’s $40 a year.

Meanwhile, they can turn around and invest your money in opportunities that earn them thousands of dollars.

They keep the profits. You get $40.

But there’s more to the story.

The average money market account pays less than 0.6 percent. The average one-year certificate of deposit will earn you a whopping 1.6 percent. However, inflation is currently running at 2.7 percent.

Your buying power is shrinking every single day… while the banks get richer off your hard-earned savings.

So what can savers do?

For one, you can buy some T-bills. Currently, 3- and 6-month bills are paying slightly more than 3.5 percent. But when the bills mature, you may have to reinvest at a lower rate if rates go down (as President Trump is pushing for).

Those who can take on a little more risk can buy quality dividend growth stocks. That way, they can get paid at least as much as T-bills, but with the very high chance that those payments will increase every year, which will actually grow your buying power.

Lastly, there’s an investment that I love right now that has generated an average annual return of 29 percent for the last 25 years.

It’s a conservative way to play the AI boom without investing in ultra-volatile stocks, unproven technologies, or any of the companies that have all that circular financing (where one invests in the other, which buys chips from the third, which owns a significant portion of the first).

None of that nonsense.

Just a company with a tremendous track record that was doing business decades before AI entered the mainstream.

