California lawmakers passed a measure on Monday to send $90 million to abortion giant Planned Parenthood and other clinics.

The Democrat-led State Legislature passed the funding in response to the Trump administration’s cuts to abortion-related efforts and organizations, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Hollister) claimed in a statement that President Donald Trump is “tearing down healthcare and increasing costs.”

“Democrats are building it up — investing millions in women’s health and maternal care, because families come first in California,” he added.

The bill is headed to the desk of pro-abortion California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

“The legislation providing the funding, Senate Bill 106, carried by Sen. John Laird (D-Santa Cruz), is intended to help offset the losses from federal cuts that targeted abortion providers,” according to the report. “The Republican-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed last year by President Trump, prohibited federal Medicaid funding from going to Planned Parenthood.”

Republican Assemblyman David Tangipa (R-Clovis) spoke against the legislation on the Assembly floor, asking why the abortion organization gets millions of dollars when “over 60 hospitals in the state of California are on the verge of shutting down.”

“Hospitals across our state that deliver high-quality care to women are on the brink of closure,” he said.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.