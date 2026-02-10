First Lady Melania Trump will join patients involved in clinical trials at the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health on Wednesday for a Valentine’s Day celebration.

The first lady continues a tradition of visiting the Children’s Inn for Valentine’s Day, having done so in 2018, 2019, and 2020 during President Donald Trump’s first term. The patients, who have “rare and serious diseases,” and the first lady will make valentines and engage in arts and crafts, according to the first lady’s office.

“Seeing how creativity, happiness, and imagination can be nurtured with the support of caregivers and families, especially during important clinical trials, is a beautiful experience,” Nick Clemens, a spokesman for the first lady, told Breitbart News.

“Being with those children and their families—including those who traveled from across the country and beyond—is just one reason why this visit is both meaningful and memorable, and it reflects the First Lady’s ongoing focus through Be Best to advance children’s well-being,” Clemens added.

Director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya; CEO of the Children’s Inn, Jennie Lucca; Children’s Inn at NIH Board of Directors Vice Chair Scott Royal; and patients’ families will also attend the Children’s Inn celebration.

“The Children’s Inn at NIH is a residential ‘Place Like Home’’ for families with children, teens and young adults participating in leading-edge research studies at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland,” the nonprofit’s website notes.

“The NIH Clinical Center is the nation’s premier biomedical research hospital, providing an opportunity for our families to be partners in advancing medical discoveries. While the NIH takes care of the child’s medical needs, The Inn tends to the child’s heart, soul and spirit,” it adds.