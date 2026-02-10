Watch Live: DHS and ICE Officials Testify Before Congress

The House Committee on Homeland Security hears testimony from officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday, February 10.

The hearing comes after the fatal shootings of anti-ICE demonstrators in Minnesota over the last several weeks.

Testifying will be Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Rodney Scott, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow.