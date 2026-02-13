Department of Education (ED) Secretary Linda McMahon announced a massive scholarship on The Alex Marlow Show in honor of the United States 250th anniversary.

The scholarship is called The Presidential 1776 Award and gives away a total of $250,000 between three award recipients who know the most about the history of the United States.

“The president is very excited about our 250th anniversary, so there have been lots of programs and things that he’s initiated during this time. One of them is the Presidential 1776 Award, and we are conducting that all across the country,” McMahon told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow.

“Right now, it’s open enrollment up until February 21st. Students can go on, can register, and then they’ll go online and take what is being billed as ‘the impossible test.’ Because when they actually do sit down to take the test, which is all about civics questions, et cetera — it’s totally nonpartisan [and] it’s really about the history of the country — they’ll have 90 minutes to answer 4,000 questions. So it’s a question of how many can they answer correctly during that 90 minutes,” she explained.

According to the scholarship website, high school students in grades 9-12 will compete in three stages: the online test, in-person regional semi-finals, and a national finals event in Washington, DC in June.

“We have three scholarship prizes. The top one is $150,000, second place is $75,000, and third place is $25,000. So it’ll be quite exciting,” McMahon said. “Hopefully we’ll create a lot of interest in civics and the history of the country during this process.”

The scholarship website includes a list of partners, study tips, and study resources for students interested in applying, as well as eligibility requirements.