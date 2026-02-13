Gov. Jenniffer González of Puerto Rico took major steps Thursday to recognize the personhood of babies in the womb.

The Republican leader signed a bill that amends a law to recognize that an unborn baby is, in fact, a human being, Fox News reported, noting the amendment was in Senate Bill 923.

The amendment changed an article found in the U.S. territory’s penal code that defines murder, the outlet said.

González posted the announcement on social media Thursday morning:

KVUE reported, “Gov. Jenniffer González, a Republican and supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, said in a brief statement that ‘the legislation aims to maintain consistency between civil and criminal provisions by recognizing the unborn child as a human being.'”

Live Action President and founder Lila Rose praised the move on Thursday, writing in an X post, “Amazing. Beautiful bold leadership.”

Meanwhile, Reverend Jordan Wells said it proves Puerto Ricans are conservative.

“Time for all the critics and mainland elites who called Puerto Ricans ‘progressive’ or ‘liberal’ to issue a big apology. This proves the heart of Puerto Rican culture is deeply **conservative**, rooted in faith, family, and respect for life,” he stated:

In December, González affixed her signature to another senate bill which recognized babies in the womb as “natural persons,” Live Action reported:

The bill amends Puerto Rico’s Civil Code to recognize preborn babies as natural persons from the moment of fertilization at any stage of gestation within the mother’s womb. It was authored by Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz of the New Progressive Party (NPP) and co-sponsored by Sens. Joanne Rodríguez Veve (Independent), Brenda Pérez (NPP-Arecibo), and Wilmer Reyes (NPP-Guayama). According to the República, the law does not rewrite criminal status [sic] or enact new protections for preborn children. Pro-abortion claims that the bill will “reverse women’s rights” are baseless.

Per the Fox article, the amendment comes alongside a law affirming it would be first-degree murder if someone intentionally kills a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.

“Supporters of the law said it was designed to provide consistency between civil and criminal codes and focus on harsher punishments for the murder of pregnant women and that it was unrelated to abortion,” the article said, “but critics argued that it opens the door to eventually criminalizing the procedure in Puerto Rico, which remains legal.”