Not a Joke: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Warns ‘Democracy May Very Well Die’ if She Goes to Sleep

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) issued a dire warning during a Friday podcast, saying, “If I go to sleep, democracy may very well die.”

The clip from an appearance on the Black Girls Politickin podcast has gone viral on social media as part of an interview where the outspoken congresswoman explains to her interviewer how she is balancing her work in Congress with campaigning for this year’s U.S. Senate race in Texas.

“I still want to show up when I can,” she said. “But I still have a full time job I was elected to do, and I am still showing up every single day at work while also trying to make sure that Texans know that I am serious about earning their support.”

She continued, “So, I have seen no sleep right now. But you know what? Democracy can’t wait. And if I go to sleep, Democracy may very well die.”

The segment was part of a 24-minute podcast. According to its producer:

In this episode of Politickin W/, we sit down with Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett for a candid conversation about her Senate campaign, her vision for leadership, and what it truly means to show up boldly as a Black woman in politics. She breaks down why she believes she’s ready for the Senate, the issues driving her campaign, and how she navigates a political landscape where her electability is constantly questioned. From affordability and economic justice to protecting democracy and defending working families, Crockett shares what’s at stake in this moment and why representation alone isn’t enough without real results.

“This is a powerful conversation about strategy, resilience, and building power unapologetically,” the podcast description concludes.

As of Saturday, it was yet to be reported whether Crockett had caught any shut eye.

However, based on the latest reports, it appeared the U.S. Capitol was still standing and the lights were on.

